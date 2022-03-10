Virgin Voyages, which will be sailing to Mallorca and Ibiza, has announced an incredible new partnership with international film and music superstar, entrepreneur and style icon Jennifer Lopez.

Virgin Voyages has a track record for challenging the status quo and is redefining the nautical tradition of appointing a godmother from a ceremonial role to a truly modern, change-making partnership with undoubtedly one of the most powerful artists in the world.

“My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” says Jennifer Lopez. “Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me. I admire Sir Richard and all he has built. I am inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on wellbeing, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos.”

Jennifer Lopez, Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages have some big plans together. From sailor experience development, with an emphasis on wellbeing, to design collaborations and entertainment co-creations – all coming throughout 2022.

Sir Richard Branson is currently restoring the Son Bunyola estate in Banyalbufar, Mallorca, to create one of the most luxurious eco-retreats in the world.