The Balearic Transport Federation (FEBT) is due to meet on Friday to consider possible actions in the face of the rise in fuel prices. These actions will not involve a strike, as the federation has completely ruled out joining a strike that has been called at the national level for this coming Monday.

The organisers of this strike, according to the federation, are not part of the main national associations and it is not known who they represent. "We don't even know who they are or what they are demanding," says the FEBT manager, Salvador Servera.

In the Balearics, matters such as this follow decisions taken by the Spanish Confederation of Freight Transport and the National Committee for Road Transport (CNTC). As there has been no official call involving these nationally recognised representatives, the federation in the Balearics feels no compulsion to support a strike call made by a group referred to as the Platform for the Defence of the Road Goods Sector.

Servera adds: "We are not considering any mobilisation at the moment. What we want is for aid mechanisms negotiated with the Spanish government to be further developed." Current regulations, he explains, contemplate fuel price impacts being taken into account.