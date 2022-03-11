The rise in fuel prices and the fear of food shortages in response to the announcement of a national transport strike, which the Balearics will not support on Monday as confirmed by the Balearic Transport Business Federation (FEBT) today, has once again generated some panic buying in Mallorcan supermarkets.

This morning there were long queues of people stocking up for the next few days, a situation similar to in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

The haulage sector is appealing for calm and is asking the public not to flock to supermarkets or to stockpile food.

Although businesses have tried to make it clear that the Balearics will not suffer the consequences of the strike, false messages spread via WhatsApp have created fears of shortages of food and basic necessities over the next few days if supplies from the mainland arriving by sea are interrupted.