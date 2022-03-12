Mallorcan tennis legend Rafael Nadal is not only very clver on court, he is also pretty sharp in the boardroom.

His company Mabel Capital this week launched a new Italian restaurant called TOTO in Madrid.

The restaurant is traditional and based on the famous Italian film, Cinema Paradiso. It will serve traditional creative Italian dishesand feature live music every evening.

Nadal’s company has another restaurant in Madrid named Tatel and others in Ibiza and Beverly Hills.

Nadal’s company also focuses on investing in many other areas, like private equity, and real estate. Mabel Hospitality mainly manages restaurants from all over the world and has teamed up with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and former Los Angeles Lakers player Pau Gasol.