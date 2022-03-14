Some transport workers are causing traffic jams at the entrances to Palma this morning as part of an indefinite strike by the Platform for the Defence of the Freight Transport Sector (Plataforma para la Defensa del Sector de Transporte de Mercancías).

This is happening despite hauliers saying last week that no strikle action would be taken in the Balearic today and that supplies to shops would be operating as usual in response to some panic buying last Friday and Saturday.

The organisers are calling for an indefinite strike in the face of the "extremely serious" situation in the sector and "unacceptable" working conditions.

In Palma, some drivers have reported that lorry drivers have been obstructing traffic on the access roads to the city since early morning, coinciding with rush hour.

Last week, the Balearic Transport Business Federation confirmed that they would not go on strike, while guaranteeing consumers the supply of goods. This did not prevent many worried people from deciding to stockpile food and fill up their vehicles with petrol.

Those affected by the action of the transport workers this morniong explained that since seven o'clock there have been lots of lorries on the main access roads to the city and that the workers are sounding their horns in protest.

The National police has been deployed to prevent traffic chaos.