A court in Inca has sent a demand to Pollensa town hall requiring information "as soon as possible" regarding an order to seal off a terrace on the beach in Puerto Pollensa.

In October last year, the owner of the terrace filed a complaint against Pollensa's mayor, Tomeu Cifre, for having issued the order. He maintains that there is "no reason" to justify the order and that the town hall has "no jurisdiction" in the matter.

This is the same businessperson who last year denounced other businesses to the Costas Authority for occupying the public domain without authorisation in the summer of 2020. He also filed a complaint with the Costas regarding playgrounds and picnic areas on the beach. The Costas ordered these to be removed, which resulted in protests. The order was eventually withdrawn.

Mayor Cifre says that he is perfectly relaxed about the court's demand. "I'm not worried at all. The Costas told us that we could act because the terrace does not have an activity licence."







