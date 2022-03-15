The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 557 new cases of Covid, the highest number in one day for a month (596 were diagnosed on February16 ) and reported one death, taking the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,240.

The Balearics has registered more than 260,000 cases since the pandemic began, with a total of 260,307.

The cumulative incidence rate fell slightly, after eleven days of consecutive increases since March 3, the day on which the lowest IA14 of the sixth wave was recorded in the Balearics, with 427 cases per 100,000.

The cumulative incidence rate for the past 14 days stood at 457.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 7.2% higher than the lowest record of the sixth wave in the Balearics.

By island, it was 537 in Minorca, 483 in Mallorca, 270 in Ibiza and 210 in Formentera.

The number of Covid patients in intensive care units was 28, four fewer than last Friday. ICU occupancy stands at 8.2% and remains at low risk.

The number of Covid patients hospitalised on the wards was 116, which is three less than on Friday.

The number of patients being monitored by Primary Care was 3,575, which is 4.9% more than on Friday. There were 3,179 active cases, an increase of 4.5% since Friday. The positivity rate for the rose to 14.2 %. On Friday it was 13.1%.

By island, of the 557 new cases 435 were in Mallorca, where there were 22 Covid patients in ICU, 70 on the wards and 2,398 being monitored by Primary Care.

In Minorca, 70 new cases were reported, there were five patients in ICU, nine on the wards and 315 were in self isolation.

In Ibiza, 15 new cases were detected, there was one patient admitted to the ICU, 42 on the wards and 299 with Primary Care.

In Formentera no further cases were reported and there were 23 patients in self isolation.

963,394 people have been fully vaccinated which represents 86.1% of the population aged over four.