Officers from the National Police Internal Affairs division have arrested at least four Guardia Civil officers in Mallorca for alleged involvement in a corruption plot.

The arrests were made on Monday, the investigations being into alleged extortion, criminal organization, disclosure of secrets and coercion. It is understood that the arrested officers are stationed in Calvia, Marratxí and Palma. Some are said to have worked at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport and at the Marivent Palace, the Royal Family's residence in Palma.

In addition, it would appear that two other people have also been arrested.