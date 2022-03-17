The Balearic Ministry for Health reported 558 new cases of Covid today and one more death taking the official death toll to 1,241 since the start of the pandemic in the Balearics.

The cumulative incidence rate in the islands has risen again to 491 cases in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants and 239 cases over the past seven days.

The positivity test rate of the diagnostic tests is 15.82%, higher than the average of 14.92% recorded over the past week.

Of the 558 new cases, 446 were reported in Mallorca, 52 in Minorca, 23 in Ibiza and none in Formentera, and there were 37 positive cases not assigned to any island.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 261,540 cases of coronavirus in the Balearics.

964,516 people have been fully vaccinated, which represents 86.2 % of the population over four and 467,492 people have had the booster jab.

The next update on the situation in hospitals will be given today.