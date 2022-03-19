The so-called Covid terraces in Pollensa allowed “exceptional” occupation of the public way.

19-03-2022E - EFE
Andrew Ede

The so-called Covid terraces in Pollensa allowed “exceptional” occupation of the public way. As with elsewhere in Majorca, the town hall allowed bars and restaurants to have occupation or increase it in order to give space outside and to facilitate social distancing.

Mayor Tomeu Cifre says that terraces will now have to revert to what they were prior to the pandemic. This year, therefore, there will have to be full compliance with how the rules were.

He adds that if bars and restaurants want to increase their terrace space or indeed create a terrace on the public way, they can request this. There will then be a feasibility study by the town hall.

