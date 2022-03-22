At the Monday meeting of Llucmajor's security board, town hall, Balearic government and Spanish government delegation representatives discussed the problems in Arenal arising from so-called study trips by Spanish students.

The mayor, Eric Jareño, said that the tourism ministry will be asked to increase the number of inspectors during the "three weeks of excesses that we suffer in Arenal".

Jareño added that the town hall has held meetings with residents about the situation with the students. "The only way to deal with this problem is to do so in a joint and coordinated manner."

The Guardia Civil, the mayor pointed out, will increase the number of officers during the time that there are students in Arenal. "We are not going to end this problem, but we must guarantee coexistence with the residents."