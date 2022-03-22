The Balearic government is to award a contract worth 9.66 million euros over three years for private security at health centres and outpatient clinics.

Government spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, says that the contract, which will have a two-year extension option, is in order to guarantee the operation of health centres, safeguard the integrity of the staff and patients, and to protect the facilities.

In 2021, there were 261 assaults at basic primary care health centres. Of these, 123 happened during patient consultations. In total, there were 502 attacks on health personnel, adding those that occurred at PAC centres and in hospitals.

On Monday, the cabinet approved authorisation for the director-general of the IB-Salut health service to raise the tender for this contract.