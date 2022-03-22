The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 561 new cases of Covid and one new death, while the hospital pressure has fallen slightly compared to last week and intensive care remains at low risk level.

There are 21 patients with coronavirus in intensive care, which represents 6.1% of the beds, and another 120 patients are on the hospital wards. In total, the number of hospitalised patients is 2 % less than seven days ago.

However, during the same period, the total number of active Covid cases has risen from 3,719 to 4,064, an increase of 9.2%.

The official death toll now stands at 1,244.

The positivity test rate is 14% and the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 522 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Mallorca, with an accumulated incidence rate for two weeks is 554 cases per 100,000.

Minorca has the highest incidence (633 cases per 100,000 over 14 days).

In Ibiza 24 new cases were reported. The incidence in Ibiza is 286.

In Formentera, with an incidence of 235, five cases have been detected.

966,990 people have been fully vaccinated, 86.4% of the population aged over four, and 469,823 have had the booster jab.





