Guardia Civil divers have recovered the body of a 43-year-old German tourist from the cave in Cala Serena, Felanitx.

Shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, emergency services were called to the scene. The tourist had apparently fallen on steps in the cave and been swept away by waves.

At nightfall, firefighters and local police left the area with the intention of returning on Wednesday morning. However, and despite the dangerous conditions, divers continued the search using spotlights.

It is understood that the tourist had been staying at a nearby hotel.