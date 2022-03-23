The National Police in Manacor are investigating the case of a Dominican Republic citizen, who is accused of bigamy, falsification of documents and misappropriation.

His case started with having been found guilty by a Spanish court for drugs offences. The court ordered his expulsion from Spain and a ten-year ban on his returning. In order to get round this, he obtained false documentation and married a Spanish woman at the Spanish embassy in the Dominican Republic. The aim was to be able to obtain a residence permit in Spain.

Using this identity, he made a number of trips to Spain and stayed in the country for extended periods without being detected. He later left the woman. When his residence permit expired, he married another Spanish woman at the Spanish embassy in the Dominican Republic.

On this occasion, he used his true identity in order to obtain a new residence permit. On both occasions he had used false documents. In addition, he appropriated jewellery and other valuables from the second woman, which he then sold. He was detained at Madrid-Barajas Airport.