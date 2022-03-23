The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said today that the elimination of the obligatory use of masks indoors will be “sooner rather than later”, although she did not want to set a specific date.

The minister explained that in order to eliminate the use of masks indoors, the government wants to study all the reports from the the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) on the latest situation of the pandemic.

“We need to see whether the use of masks should continue to be mandatory on public transport, in crowds and in vulnerable environments.

“This is what we want to do, to know the advice on how masks should be eliminated and I assure you that it will be sooner rather than later”, said the minister.

Darias reiterated that the measures approved by the government to tackle the pandemic have been “in line” with the current epidemiological situation.