The orginal luxury Mallorcan villa used for the filming of the hit TV show Love Island has been sold for three million euros, according to the Sun.

The property had been on the market for the best part of a year but it now has a secret new owner.

For the past two series, ITV used a luxury villa on the outskirts of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, where 12 single men and women lived in isolation from the rest of the world, but under the glare of around 80 cameras for two months in a bid to find love.

However, now they are looking for a new location on the island for the new series which is due to strat filming in June and there are rumours it may have a more international feel with contestants entering the house of love from all over the world to spice things up.

Needless to say the location of the new villa will be kept a closely guarded secret.