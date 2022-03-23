The Balearic government and transport associations, which is part of the employers' association FEBT, have reached an agreement to call off the indefinite strike that had been called from Monday 28 March.

During the past few hours, the government led by Balearic President Francina Armengol has been in meetings with the transport sector.

A deal was reached after the government put a 5.5 million euro subsidy for the sector on the table.

The employers' association has expressed its satisfaction with the agreement. The subsidies will benefit around 7,000 public freight transport drivers. These are non-refundable subsidies from the ministries of mobility and employment, which are intended to compensate for the extra fuel costs in January and February.

The bad news is that March costs will be passed on to the hauliers' customers and subsequently to consumers.

That said at least basic supplies should be guaranteed in the Balearics and the islands will not be held to ransom by truckers on the mainland.