The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 517 new cases of Covid and two more deaths taking the death toll to 1,246.

The positivity test rate of the diagnostic tests is 15.2%.

The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days in the Balearics is 535 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with an average of 571 in Mallorca, 628 in Minorca, 284 in Ibiza and 243 in Formentera.

Of the new cases, 403 have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 36 in Minorca, 33 in Ibiza and two in Formentera.

86.5% of the population of the Balearis aged over four, 967,662 people, have been fully vaccinated and 471,733 of them have has their booster jab.