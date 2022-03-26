Calvia police have arrested two men aged 23 and 24, who are accused of attacking police officers during a violent fight outside a Magalluf bar on March 13.

They have been charged with crimes against public order and the administration of justice. A third person has meanwhile been reported for breach of data protection and public safety regulations for a video that was posted on social media.

Police were called to the incident shortly before 4am on March 13. When they attempted to calm things down, they were attacked. One officer was punched in the face and another was held by his neck.

Further arrests may follow. Those involved with the incident are said to include residents of the Son Banya shanty town in Palma.