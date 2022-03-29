The National Police in Palma report the arrest of a 39-year-old, described as an important figure in the city's drugs trade.

He had gone to ground, having avoided arrest during 'Operación Krepis', an operation targeted at dealers in the Son Gotleu district and which resulted in ten arrests. A second operation, dubbed 'Niceis' and which has led to more arrests, provided police with information as to his whereabouts. He was arrested last Friday.

The police have succeeded in breaking up a network that had been active for several months in Son Gotleu and La Soledat. Sales points for cocaine, heroin and marijuana were changed regularly, the person now arrested considered to have been the leader of this network.