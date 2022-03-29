Considering all of the beautiful Pacific islands which are just a few hours flights away from Australia, what great news for Mallorca that Nine has confirmed Season 4 of Love Island Australia will be filmed in Mallorca later this year.

British-born Sophie Monk will return as host to steer the new singles towards finding their perfect match while soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

“I’m so excited to be back as host of Love Island Australia, and with overseas holidays finally coming into view I can’t wait to return to beautiful Mallorca to see what’s in store for our brand-new Islanders," she said

Casting for singles has already begun and the news comes as ITV considers its hunt for a new villa in Mallorca for this year's edition of Love Island for ITV.

Monk is a singer, actress, model, and television personality. She was a member of the girl group Bardot, winners of the first season of Popstars Australia in 2000, and later released a solo album titled Calendar Girl (2003). She has appeared in various flms, including Date Movie (2006), Click (2006), Sex and Death 101 (2007), The Hills Run Red (2009), and Spring Breakdown (2009). Monk was the winner of the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia in 2015, and in 2016, she was a judge on Australia's Got Talent. In 2017, she starred on the third season of The Bachelorette Australia, and the following year, she became the host of Love Island Australia. In 2021, Monk began hosting Beauty and the Geek Australia.