March will say goodbye to the rain but April will arrive with a polar front more typical of winter than spring, with cold, frost and even snow, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) today.AEMET spokesman Cayetano Torres has forecast strong westerly winds in the Balearics from tomorrow with scattered rain and occasional thunderstorms will be locally heavy. But, after the unsettled start to April, which traditonally is considered to be the wettest month of the year in Mallorca, conditions will calm as we move into next week and we should finally see the sun shine and we can start heading back to the beach.

The gale force winds will continue on Thursday in the Balearics accompanied by isolated storms. And, on Friday, the snow level will drop significantly Balearic Islands to 500 or 600 metres in the Balearics.The Balearic emergency services are preparing for problems on the roads and in Mallorca people are being advised to stay away from trhe mountains and the coast over the weekend.That said, the weather is going to be worse in the UK. Britons are set to face snow up and down the country by Thursday with Arctic air bringing lows of -6C this week.After a week of hot and sunny weather where the UK had higher temperatures than the south of Spain, now a new front is moving in from the north bringing unseasonably cold conditions.