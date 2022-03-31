The National Police have arrested a man accused of deceiving a tourist, locking her in his car and sexually assaulting her in a car park. The arrested man is a 34-year-old Spaniard and is accused of a crime of sexual assault.

The incident took place in the early hours of September 8 2021, when the victim was left alone in Magalluf (Calvia), she had to return to her hotel in Palma and had no transport.

At that moment, the arrested man approached her. She told him that she was alone and he offered to accompany her to her hotel complex. On the way, the man parked in a car park, locked the car and pushed the woman against the seat and sexually assaulted her.

The victim then managed to get out of the car and fled the scene and flagged down a taxi to get back to her hotel. When the police were informed of the attack, the National Police opened an investigation with the little information they had, and gradually managed to gather further evidence and with the cooperation of the Directorate General for Traffic, they managed to identify the man months later.

On Wednesday the suspect was arrested.