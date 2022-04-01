Hollyoaks is coming to Mallorca.

Hollyoaks is coming to Mallorca.

01-04-2022Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Humphrey Carter

Humphrey Carter

British TV sources have revealed that top soap Hollyoaks is gong to be filming in Mallorca next week.

According to DigitalSpy Hollyoaks has confirmed plans to film on-location in Mallorca for Luke Morgan and Cindy Cunningham's big storyline.

Cast and crew will shoot special episodes on the island next week, as the show gears up for some heartbreaking scenes ahead.

Viewers have recently seen Luke spontaneously book a joint stag and hen holiday to Mallorca ahead of his upcoming wedding to Cindy.

Fans can now look forward to seeing the stag and hen celebrations for themselves when the Mallorca episodes air in June.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.