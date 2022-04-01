British TV sources have revealed that top soap Hollyoaks is gong to be filming in Mallorca next week.

According to DigitalSpy Hollyoaks has confirmed plans to film on-location in Mallorca for Luke Morgan and Cindy Cunningham's big storyline.

Cast and crew will shoot special episodes on the island next week, as the show gears up for some heartbreaking scenes ahead.

Viewers have recently seen Luke spontaneously book a joint stag and hen holiday to Mallorca ahead of his upcoming wedding to Cindy.

Fans can now look forward to seeing the stag and hen celebrations for themselves when the Mallorca episodes air in June.