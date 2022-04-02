A 55-year-old German woman was arrested in Palma on Friday in connection with the alleged murder of her 90-year-old father.

The National Police were acting on a European arrest warrant issued by the German authorities on March 16. The woman is said to have fled Germany after murdering her father with the assistance of her brother. She moved in with her daughter, who has lived in Mallorca for several years. The daughter has also been charged but has denied any connection with the death of her grandfather.

According to judicial sources, the woman, who goes by the initials I.S., and her brother administered benzodiazepines and opiates to their father over a period of several days. He died in October 2021. Following an autopsy, the German police launched an investigation, which revealed that there is a substantial inheritance. The brother has also been arrested.