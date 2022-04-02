A report from the regional environment ministry sent to the Costas Authority has proposed the elimination of three of the six bars on the beaches within the Es Trenc–Salobrar Nature Park.

The Partido Popular in Campos have denounced this proposal, saying that the government is once more looking to "steal the season from us". "Of the six bars, they want to eliminate those of Els Murters (Ses Covetes) and Marquès (next to Colonia Sant Jordi) and the one on Es Trenc beach, in addition to relocating two of the other three."

The PP argue that the report is an attempt "to blame the beach bars for the overcrowding and degradation of the beach". But the bars "are not responsible for illegal vending, nor for the spontaneous terraces with music that some individuals set up".

Campos town hall, the PP note, assumes the costs of beach surveillance, cleaning, traffic management and more. There is also revenue from parking. The party suggests, therefore, that this latest potential development will result in zero income in 2022.

The Partido Popular govern the town hall with a majority, and they say that they will present submissions highlighting inconsistencies in the report and will demand financial compensation. The last tender for the six beach bars was in 2018 and was valued at 772,000 euros.

This concession started late in 2018, while in 2019 there were numerous complaints about the government's decision not to remove algae. The six beach bars are demountable, a stipulation that was made after the permanent chiringuito bars were demolished in 2017.