Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Ship of the day

Today's ship is: Seven Seas Voyager which is currently docked in Palma. She arrived yesterday at 8.54 and is due to depart today at 19.00.

Seven Seas Voyager is a cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises headquartered in Miami, Florida. She entered service in 2003. Every cabin on board is a suite with a balcony. In 2006, a Forbes.com article listed the Asia leg of the Voyager's world cruise as the most expensive cruise in the Asia region.

She has a gross tonnage 42,363. She can carry 706-707 passengers and there are 447 crew members. She was built in 2003 and her current owner is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and she is operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.