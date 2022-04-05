Spring in Mallorca has started with rather unstable weather: the rain and low temperatures have felt more like winter - on Sunday it even snowed on the Puig Major; last year it also snowed in April, although it is not usual. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) indicates that there are still a few days of bad weather ahead, although in the short term more spring-like days are coming.

On Thursday the good weather will finally reach Mallorca and daytime temperatures are expected to rise noticeably: it will reach 19º in Palma and the spring-like weather will continue over the weekend.