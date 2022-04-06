Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Ship of the day

Today's ship is: Silver Spirit which is scheduled to dock today at 9.00 in Palma. She is due to depart today at 18.00.

Silver Spirit is a luxury cruise ship operated by Silversea Cruises. The sixth ship of the Silversea fleet, she entered service in 2009. Silver Spirit is fitted with 270 ocean-view suites, the suites of the fleet. She also features six different restaurants, an 8,300 square feet (770 m2) spa, and a supper club with live music, dancing and night-club style entertainment. On 23 December 2009, Silver Spirit departed on her maiden voyage from Barcelona, Spain to Lisbon, Portugal. Following this sailing, she undertook her maiden transatlantic voyage from Lisbon to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. On 21 January 2010, Silver Spirit embarked on her inaugural transoceanic voyage, a 91-day voyage around America. Red Sea Cruises is chartering the ship for summer 2020.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.