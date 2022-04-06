A fire broke out in an apartment in Cala Millor this morning causing a great deal of alarm.
Flames burst through the terrace windows and flew off the balcony followed by a thick column of black smoke.
Fire fighters were on the scene within mimutes and the residents, believed to be a mother and daughter escaped unharmed but in shock.
The fire was quickly extinguished and now fire investigators are examining the scene and also trying to establish what caused the fire.
