A fire broke out in an apartment in Cala Millor this morning causing a great deal of alarm.

Flames burst through the terrace windows and flew off the balcony followed by a thick column of black smoke.

Fire fighters were on the scene within mimutes and the residents, believed to be a mother and daughter escaped unharmed but in shock.

The fire was quickly extinguished and now fire investigators are examining the scene and also trying to establish what caused the fire.