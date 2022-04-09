Deliberately setting fire to rubbish containers is a recurring problem in Palma, and on Saturday morning four containers were set ablaze on C. Ramón Picó i Campamar, which is next to a side entrance to the old Lluís Sitjar football ground. As well as the containers, five cars were affected. Residents are demanding that the police take tough action. "Things can't go on like this. Cars are being burned every week. One day this is going to get out of hand."

Juan says that he heard what sounded like an explosion around seven in the morning "When I looked out the window I saw a large column of smoke by the Lluís Sitjar Stadium. At first I didn't know what it was. Then they told us that containers and three cars were on fire." Another resident, Cati, says: "Put yourself in the place of those people whose cars have been burned. They may still be paying for them in instalments. What do they do now? It's terrible. The police should have locked up all these arsonists long ago. It's not right."

A wall of the old Real Mallorca ground was also affected and blackened by smoke and flames. Miquel observes that the arson has intensified in recent weeks. Residents are demanding results from the police. "It cannot be that every weekend someone loses their car." Another resident points out that it is "like a lottery". Park next to containers and you can never be sure which ones might be set on fire and cars with them.

Once the fire was extinguished, the containers were replaced by the Emaya municipal services agency and the road was cleared. At the moment, no one has been arrested.