With the tourism season starting, the nautical sector in the Balearics looks set to enjoy a good year. Over the first three months of 2022, there were 104 registrations of charter boats in the Balearics, getting on for a third of the national total - 344. The registrations from January to March were up 28% compared with the first quarter of 2021, twelve percentage points higher than the national average.

The Balearics Association of Nautical Businesses views these figures very positively. Prospects for the main season are very good. The association's president, Jaume Vaquer, says that confirmation of these prospects - in the form of bookings - has yet to come, but he believes that the summer will bring recovery of the sector with figures in line with what they were pre-pandemic or even higher.

"The nautical sector and its whole range of quality leisure activities are firmly among the options being chosen by holidaymakers, and it is expected that this will be the case this summer." However, there are some issues with supplies. These were apparent before the outbreak of war in Ukraine and they continue to affect certain areas of business, notably jet skis and motor boats. There has been a 24% decrease in jet-ski registrations.