Former Chelsea Football club owner, Roman Abramovich, is interested in buying Valencia football club, according to media reports. The news greeted Chelsea as they arrived in Madrid this afternoon to play Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Miguel Zorio, a Spanish businessman who is attempting to buy Valencia with an 248 million euro bid, claims that the club’s current owner, Peter Lim, has said that he has also received an offer from Abramovich.

‘Peter Lim has tried to sell the club in London for €250 million and has not succeeded,’ Zorio was quoted as saying by the British media.

‘Lately, he has leaked to international media that he has two purchase offers, mine and that of the Russian oligarch of Chelsea.