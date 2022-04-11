Former Chelsea Football club owner, Roman Abramovich, is interested in buying Valencia football club, according to media reports. The news greeted Chelsea as they arrived in Madrid this afternoon to play Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Miguel Zorio, a Spanish businessman who is attempting to buy Valencia with an 248 million euro bid, claims that the club’s current owner, Peter Lim, has said that he has also received an offer from Abramovich.
‘Peter Lim has tried to sell the club in London for €250 million and has not succeeded,’ Zorio was quoted as saying by the British media.
‘Lately, he has leaked to international media that he has two purchase offers, mine and that of the Russian oligarch of Chelsea.
Roger / Hace 13 minutes
Considering that media reports had Abramovich supposedly asking to borrow money from friends, and taking into account that supposedly the entire EU has imposed / is imposing sanctions on Russian oligarchs, it is almost unbelievable that should an offer should be considered, and even more unbelievable that certain media outlets should give this story any exposure....Ukraine has little or no chance if there are such double standards....god help them!