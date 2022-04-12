The regional infectious diseases committee has recommended that the ministry of health remains vigilant of new hospital admissions due to Covid. The minister, Patricia Gómez, said on Tuesday that there has been a slight increase in occupancy in public health hospitals - there are 86 patients on wards and 20 in intensive care units. In private hospitals, however, the number of patients on wards has dropped from 18 to 15. There are six patients in ICU.

The director-general of the IB-Salut health service, Juli Fuster, added that "Covid is still here, it has not gone away", and called on the public to be cautious.

On Tuesday, the health ministry reported 239 new positive cases of coronavirus - 160 in Mallorca, 23 in Minorca, 21 in Ibiza, none in Formentera, plus others unassigned. The test rate for these cases is 12.16% and the seven-day test rate is up slightly from 12.31% to 12.77%. On Monday, 137 cases were reported, but the difference of 102 is partly a reflection of less testing on Sunday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence is up very fractionally in Ibiza (compared with Monday) from 162.3 to 162.9. Otherwise it is down for the Balearics as a whole from 258.5 to 251.7; for Mallorca from 278.7 to 271.4; Minorca from 246.0 to 233.5; Formentera from 42.7 to 25.6. The seven-day cumulative incidence for the Balearics is also down - from 123.3 to 119.9.

The ministry has confirmed one more death - the total since the start of the pandemic is 1,290.