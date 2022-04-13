The Guardia Civil are investigating the alleged rape of a Norwegian tourist in Santa Ponsa. On Tuesday morning, the 20-year-old woman woke up on the beach. She was half-naked and there was a shirtless man next to her. While out partying with friends, she had seemingly met this man.

They went to the beach, where he apparently took advantage of her state of alcoholic intoxication. Her friends didn't know where she was, went looking for her and eventually found her on the beach.

She was taken by her friends to Son Espases Hospital. She explained to a gynaecologist that she couldn't remember anything of what had happened. A doctor later examined her to see if she had suffered any injury.