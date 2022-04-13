A 49-year-old man, Guillem Llabrés, died on Tuesday after a bonfire at his farm in Sencelles apparently got out of control.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Camí Camp de sa Cova on the road between Algaida and Sencelles in the middle of the afternoon. It would appear that his clothes caught fire and that he collapsed and died shortly afterwards. His body was partially burned.

Guillem Llabrés was a councillor at Sencelles town hall from 2011 to 2015.