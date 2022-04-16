It wouldn’t be the start of the season without there being a row about the non-provision of beach services. As Covid can no longer be blamed, the focus is firmly back on the Costas Authority and its apparent tardiness in issuing authorisation for new concessions. How often have we heard this?

This season’s beach woes are in Can Picafort and Son Baulo. The four-year concessions for sunloungers, parasols and beach bars expired last summer, which is quite normal as the Costas typically grant these concessions according to a four-year cycle. Unfortunately, it is then quite normal for a delay in renewing them. Which is the case in Can Picafort and Son Baulo.

Santa Margalida’s mayor, Joan Monjo, says that the request to renew the concessions was sent to the Costas in November (which again is normal). However, there has yet to be a response, and the mayor puts this down to the regional environment ministry. Monjo says that the ministry has issued “unfavourable reports” to the Costas regarding excessive numbers of sunlounger sets.

The Costas, meanwhile, say that a report from the regional environment ministry is mandatory before granting authorisation, which seems to imply that no reports have actually been presented. The ministry, for its part, states that the Costas are “not obliged to take notice of the government’s requirements”.