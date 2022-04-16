It may not seem that long ago that Pollensa last held its wine fair. And that’s because it wasn’t that long ago. It was October last year, the 2020 fair (which should have been in April that year) having twice been postponed and then finally staged in autumn 2021.

The next fair will be on May 7 and 8. As with the event in October, it won’t be at the Sant Domingo Cloister (as it has normally been in the past), but at Can Conill, i.e. the car park on C. Cecili Metel that is destined to become the new health centre. There won’t be any wine fairs there once the health centre is built, so with any luck there won’t be Covid reasons preventing a return to Sant Domingo.

The presentation for the fair was made earlier this week. There will be 36 Mallorcan bodegas plus representation of the Montsant DO Designation of Origin, Tarragona. Admission will be 15 euros. This will include a drink and a five-euro voucher for purchasing wine.

Mayor Tomeu Cifre said at the presentation that the fair provides an opportunity for the bodegas to show case the efforts they have made and highlights the importance of wine for tourism, restaurants and agriculture.