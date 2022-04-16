On Wednesday, three youths - one aged 19, two under 18 - were arrested by the National Police for robbery with violence and intimidation of two tourists in Playa de Palma.

At around 2.30am, the three approached the two tourists and offered them drugs, which were refused. The three then began to follow them. One was attacked from behind and his wallet was stolen. The other tourist was threatened and handed over his wallet. The wallets weren't all that were stolen, as trainers that one of the tourists was wearing were also taken.

The National Police went to the scene. Officers searched the area and found the three.