Sailors and technicians from the Cantabrian Sailing Federation were busy preparing for the 420 Spanish Cup at Club Nàutic in s’Arenal when the King of Spain dropped in unexpectedly.

King Felipe VI arrived unnoticed and seemed happy and relaxed as he spent time chatting and taking photographs with people on the pontoons and at the Llucmajor sports club.

Some sailors from the Cantabrian Federation, their coach, Noah de Perst and coach Eduardo Sarabia also had the opportunity to meet the king and they had a good chat about the Spanish Cup before having photos taken. Some of the snaps have already appeared on social media networks.

The king’s visit to Mallorca during Holy Week has caused a bit of a stir on the island, not least because he didn’t attend Easter Mass, which has long been a Royal Family tradition.

He also managed to spend a bit of time with his mother, Queen Sofía, who was spotted at the Holy Thursday procession.