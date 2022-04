Mallorca has enjoyed a glorious Easter in the sun with temperatures as high as 26ºC but, that's about it for now.

A cold front is going to begin moving across the country from tomorrow and will hit the Balearics on Wednesday bringing heavy rain and storms and temperatures could fall by as much as 5ºC - it could be worse, snow if forecast on the mainland.

It was good while it lasted but Mallorca's unsettled weather look set to continue for a little longer.