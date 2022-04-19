Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Ship of the day

Europa which is scheduled to dock at 05.00 in Palma. She is due to depart today at 20.00.

MS Europa is a cruise ship owned and operated by the German company Hapag-Lloyd. It is the 4th ship to be named Europa in the company's history. For twelve years in a row, the MS Europa was awarded the title "best cruise ship in the world" by Ward-Ranking and Berlitz. The previous Europa is currently sailing as the Saga Sapphire for Saga Cruises. It has a capacity of 408 passengers in 204 suites and a crew of 275.

MS Europa current cruise is 8 days, one-way from Villefranche-sur-Mer to Palma de Mallorca, themed as "Easter"

Also Marella Discovery 2 is arriving at 06.00 and departs at 22.00 from Palma.

Star Flyer is scheduled to dock in Mahon (Minorca) at 15.00 and departs at 19.00.

No cruise ships scheduled in Ibiza or Formentera.

