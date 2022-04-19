A 50-year-old cyclist was seriously injured this afternoon when she fell down an embankment from a height of ten metres in Pollensa, according to sources from the Mallorca Fire Brigade.
The victim was part of a group of cyclists and the accident occurred when they were riding along the Ma-10. The woman lost control, went off the road, and fell down a drop of more than ten metres.
The foreign victim was seriously injured and could not move. Firefighters from the Inca, Alcúdia and Soller fire stations rushed to the scene.
Her companions stayed with her, very nervous about her condition. Finally, they placed her on a special stretcher and lifted her onto the road, where an ambulance was waiting to take her to a hospital.
Marvin / Hace about 1 hour
One of the best and fastest descents on the island, but if you’re not that used to taking corners at speed and also staying on the correct side of the road then you could easily come a cropper. Although the nationality isn’t stated, as an added piece of info, many Brits also don’t realise that the braking levers are reversed compared to UK setup.. So if you think you’re braking your rear wheels you are actually hitting the front. I’m sure this has made for some interesting moments I bet. Hopefully this lady will be OK.