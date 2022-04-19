A 50-year-old cyclist was seriously injured this afternoon when she fell down an embankment from a height of ten metres in Pollensa, according to sources from the Mallorca Fire Brigade.

The victim was part of a group of cyclists and the accident occurred when they were riding along the Ma-10. The woman lost control, went off the road, and fell down a drop of more than ten metres.

The foreign victim was seriously injured and could not move. Firefighters from the Inca, Alcúdia and Soller fire stations rushed to the scene.

Her companions stayed with her, very nervous about her condition. Finally, they placed her on a special stretcher and lifted her onto the road, where an ambulance was waiting to take her to a hospital.