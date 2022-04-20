From today, people who go to the cinema or theatre don’t have to wear a mask even when they’re not eating or drinking, but not all the restrictions are being lifted.

"We are evaluating the capacity in our cinemas and we still leave a free seat between non-cohabitants,” said Aficine Manager, Juan Salas, who believes that people may be a little sceptical about the measures that protected them from Covid-19 for nearly two years being removed.

“I am not a scientist, but I presume they have studied the situation, especially in places where hardly anyone speaks or moves, so I don't think there will be any problems,” adds Salas.

Theatres and cinema interiors are back to normal from today, but people are still advised to wear a mask in crowded areas.