The Balearic population grew by 2,992 people during 2021 (0.3%) and now stands at 1,176,000 people, according to provisional data from January 1, 2022 published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE). The Balearics is also the region with the highest percentage of foreign residents, 18.8% of the total, followed by Catalonia (16.2%) and the Valencian Community (15.3%).

According to INE data for 2021, the foreign population in the Balearics stands at 220,297 people. Of these, 29,063 come from Morocco, 21,326 from Italy, 18,222 from Germany, 17,953 from the United Kingdom, 13,731 from Colombia and 5,902 from China.

At the national level the population has increased by 50,490 people over the course of 2021 to 47.4 million people. Of this total, 41.9 are of Spanish nationality (88.4%) and 5.5 are foreigners (11.6%).