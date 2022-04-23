There’s misery in store for drivers in Palma this weekend because two of the four traffic lanes in Avinguda Alexandre Rosselló are closed weekend, while workers repair uneven asphalt.

The worst damage is in front of Carrer de Costa i Llobera and the area is being analysed to determine why part of the road is sinking.

Palma police insist that one bus lane and one traffic lane will stay open and the repairs are expected to be finished by Saturday night.