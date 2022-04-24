Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Today in Palma: Mein Schiff 2, Aidastella, Riviera and MSC Grandiosa.

Tomorrow in Palma. Le Bougainville and Queen Elizabeth.

Ship of the day

Queen Elizabeth arrives at 8am and departs at 10pm.

MS Queen Elizabeth (QE) is a cruise ship of the Vista class operated by the Cunard Line. The design is a heavily modified form factor compared to earlier ships of the same class, and slightly larger than Queen Victoria, at 92,000 GT. This is due to a more vertical stern, and additional cabins for single travelers. The bow of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria are both reinforced having thicker than the standard for hull plating, to handle North Atlantic weather. The ship is able to carry up to 2,092 passengers.

Here you will discover what is moored up. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days