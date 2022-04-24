A drunk driver was arrested on Saturday night after causing an accident which resulted in one death and serious injuries to one other person.

The accident occurred around 11.30pm on the MA-6015 Llucmajor-S'Estanyol road. A BMW crossed into the wrong lane and collided with a Renault Megane. The 48-year-old driver of the Megane was killed instantly. He was travelling with his family. One of three daughters, aged between 10 and 13 and who were in the back seats, was seriously injured and taken to Son Espases Hospital. The driver of the BMW tested positive for alcohol and was arrested.

The 112 emergency service has made its psychologist service available to the family members.