The Balearic health ministry reports 119 new positive cases of coronavirus - 67 in Mallorca, 22 in Minorca, five in Ibiza, none in Formentera and 25 unassigned. The test rate for these 119 cases is 8.80%. The seven-day test rate is 14.02%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 267.5. By island, this is 282.0 in Mallorca, 221.0 Minorca, 220.5 Ibiza, and 136.7 Formentera. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 126.9.

The highest incidence, 646.7, is among the over-70 age group, followed by 409.0 for the 60 to 69 age group. The lowest incidence is among the under-16s - 80.3.

The ministry has confirmed five new deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic is 1.315.